Andrus, Lowrie homer, A's end 13-game skid against Mariners

Elvis Andrus hit a tying homer in the sixth, singled and scored in the seventh and the Oakland Athletics snapped a 13-game losing streak against the Seattle Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) - Elvis Andrus hit a tying homer in the sixth, singled and scored in the seventh and the Oakland Athletics snapped a 13-game losing streak against the Seattle Mariners with a 7-5 victory.

Tony Kemp had three hits for the Athletics and Jed Lowrie also homered. With the score tied at 5 in the seventh, Andrus’ single off Anthony Misiewicz was deflected by left fielder Jesse Winker.