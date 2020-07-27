x
Sho No! Angels' Ohtani doesn't record out in return to mound

Shohei Ohtani didn’t record an out in the two-way star’s long-awaited return to the mound for the Los Angels Angels in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Athletics.
OAKLAND, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani didn’t record an out in the two-way star’s long-awaited return to the mound for the Los Angels Angels, allowing the first six Oakland batters to reach base before his day was done in a 6-4 loss to the Athletics.

The right-hander from Japan gave up Marcus Semien’s leadoff single and three straight walks before a mound visit and Mark Canha’s two-run single. 

Robbie Grossman singled in another run, and Angels manager Joe Maddon replaced Ohtani with Matt Andriese down 4-0. 

The Angels wasted a big day by Mike Trout, who hit a three-run homer in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fifth. David Fletcher wound up with four hits.