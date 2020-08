Mark Canha's go-ahead, three-run homer with two outs completed the Oakland A's second straight ninth inning rally to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-6 on Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Mark Canha hit a go-ahead, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth as the Oakland Athletics rallied late for the second straight game, slugging past the San Francisco Giants 7-6.

Oakland rallied from a 7-2 deficit to win 8-7 in 10 innings Friday night after Stephen Piscotty’s tying grand slam in the ninth.