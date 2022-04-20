A's edge O's before smallest home crowd in nearly 42 years

Seth Brown hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Tuesday night

OAKLAND, Calif (AP) - Seth Brown hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, Cristian Pache made another spectacular defensive play, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Tuesday night.

A day after their lowest attendance for a home opener without Covid restrictions in more than 30 years, the A’s drew a crowd of 3,748 – the smallest crowd at the Coliseum since Sept. 25, 1980.