A's lose late lead again, Bauers rallies Mariners to 5-3 win

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Jake Bauers hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning off struggling closer Lou Trivino, and the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Oakland Athletics 5-3.

Ty France launched a tying homer off Trivino to start the ninth, handing the reliever his second straight blown save after converting 14 in a row.