A's pound Tigers, back Manaea's 1st victory of season, 8-4

Stephen Piscotty and Matt Olson homered and the Oakland Athletics won their fifth straight game by beating the Detroit Tigers 8-4 on Thursday.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Stephen Piscotty and Matt Olson homered to back Sean Manaea’s first victory of the season, and the Oakland Athletics won their fifth straight game by beating the Detroit Tigers 8-4.

Piscotty connected in the third inning off Tarik Skubal, and Olson went deep in the fifth.

Elvis Andrus added a sacrifice fly as Manaea received plenty of support. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter over six strong innings.