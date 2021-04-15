x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Oakland A

A's pound Tigers, back Manaea's 1st victory of season, 8-4

Stephen Piscotty and Matt Olson homered and the Oakland Athletics won their fifth straight game by beating the Detroit Tigers 8-4 on Thursday.
Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman hits a two-run double in front of Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Stephen Piscotty and Matt Olson homered to back Sean Manaea’s first victory of the season, and the Oakland Athletics won their fifth straight game by beating the Detroit Tigers 8-4.

Piscotty connected in the third inning off Tarik Skubal, and Olson went deep in the fifth. 

Elvis Andrus added a sacrifice fly as Manaea received plenty of support. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter over six strong innings. 

The left-hander allowed two runs on five hits and has a nine-game winning streak against AL Central teams dating to a victory over Cleveland in August 2016.