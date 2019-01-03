MESA, Ariz. — (AP) - Oakland Athletics slugger Khris Davis stepped up his rehab for a left calf strain and began running on the field Friday.

Athletics manager Bob Melvin said he expects Davis to be ready by the season-opening series in Japan in mid-March.

Davis has yet to play in a spring training game because of the leg injury.

The major leagues' home run leader last season with a career-high 48, Davis has been able to work on his swing even if he can't get into games.

The Athletics open the regular season against the Seattle Mariners on March 20 and 21 at the Tokyo Dome.