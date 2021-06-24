A's split with 5-1 win in Texas as Bassitt gets 8th W in row

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Chris Bassitt has won eight decisions in a row for the Oakland Athletics.
Bassitt allowed one run over seven innings as the A's beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 on Thursday for a split in the four-game series.
Jed Lowrie had a long solo homer and an RBI single, which put the A's up 3-0 in the opening inning.
Bassitt is 8-0 in 14 games since being Oakland's opening day starter and losing his first two games.
Rangers starter Kolby Allard managed to make it six innings. The only other run he allowed was Lowrie's homer in the fourth.