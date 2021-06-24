A's split with 5-1 win in Texas as Bassitt gets 8th W in row

Bassitt is 8-0 in 14 games since being Oakland's opening day starter and losing his first two games.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Chris Bassitt has won eight decisions in a row for the Oakland Athletics.

Bassitt allowed one run over seven innings as the A's beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 on Thursday for a split in the four-game series.

Jed Lowrie had a long solo homer and an RBI single, which put the A's up 3-0 in the opening inning.

Bassitt is 8-0 in 14 games since being Oakland's opening day starter and losing his first two games.