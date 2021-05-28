A's take lead on Upton's error, beat Ohtani and Angels 3-1

Bob Melvin tied the Oakland record for managerial wins and the Athletics beat Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels 3-1.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Jed Lowrie scored the tiebreaking run from second base in the seventh inning after left fielder Justin Upton bobbled Matt Chapman’s single, Bob Melvin tied the Oakland record for managerial wins and the Athletics beat Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels 3-1.

Ohtani walked Lowrie on four pitches leading off the seventh and then walked Mitch Moreland. Chapman followed with a soft single to left that Upton struggled to pick up, allowing Lowrie to score easily.