OAKLAND,Calif. (AP) - Oakland will have to take its bubbly on the road.

Kyle Gibson allowed one run over 7 1/3 innings, Jake Cave hit a two-run homer and the Minnesota Twins beat the Athletics 5-1 Sunday, preventing Oakland from clinching an AL wild-card berth in its last regular-season home game.

Oakland leads Tampa Bay by 7½ games and needs one win or a Rays loss to clinch its first playoff berth in four years. The A's remained 1½ games behind the New York Yankees, who have clinched a wild-card berth, and fell 4½ games back of AL West-leading Houston.

After going 50-31 for its best home record since 2013, the A's finish with three-game series at Seattle and the Los Angeles Angels. Oakland is 60-26 since mid-June.

Minnesota went 29-52 on the road.

Gibson (9-13) gave up seven hits and three walks. Trevor May struck out Ramon Laureano with two on in the eighth and pitched around a one-out walk in the ninth for his first big league save.

Oakland won two of three despite going 0 for 21 with runners in scoring position in the series, including seven at-bats Sunday.

Trevor Cahill (6-4) allowed five runs - three earned - and five hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Cave hit a two-run homer in the first, but Matt Olson cut the lead in half in the second with his 28th homer.

Minnesota added three runs in the fourth after Robbie Grossman singled with one out and Tyler Austin hit a potential double-play grounder to third baseman Matt Chapman, who threw the ball to the left of second baseman Chad Pinder and into right field for his 19th error.

Max Kepler hit an RBI single, Ehire Adrianza chased Cahill with a run-scoring double and Chris Gimenez greeted Shawn Kelley with a sacrifice fly.

FAN BASE

A crowd of 35,754 raised Oakland's season total at home to 1,527,588

1FRANCHISE MARK

Joe Mauer was 2 for 4. His fifth-inning single was his 3,072nd time reaching base, tying Harmon Killebrew's franchise record. Twins manager Paul Molitor said he's been communicating regularly with Mauer about his role in this week's six-game homestand. Mauer is contemplating retirement.

"We haven't finalized how many games he will play throughout the course of the week, and which game of this particular campaign will be his last one," Molitor said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: C Mitch Garver (concussion) played catch on the field, but Molitor said it has not been determined whether he will play again this year. Garver has been out since he took a foul tip to his mask on Sept. 12. ... Molitor expects to make decisions on the playing status of 3B Miguel Sano (lower left leg bruise) and 2B Logan Forsythe (left knee inflammation) on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Daniel Mengden (7-6, 4.00 ERA) will make his first start since June 23 in Tuesday's series opener in Seattle. Mengden is 1-0 with 1.83 ERA in five relief appearances since being called up from Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 27.

Athletics: LHP Brett Anderson (4-5, 3.96 ERA) will start Monday's series opener at Seattle on Monday.

