Astros' edge for home field in playoffs cut with loss to A's

HOUSTON (AP) - Matt Olson and Chad Pinder each homered and the Oakland Athletics beat Houston 8-6, cutting the Astros’ edge for home-field advantage in the AL playoffs.

Houston leads the White Sox by one game for home field in their best-of-five Division Series matchup next week.

The AL West champion Astros also own the tiebreaker after going 5-2 against AL Central champion Chicago this season.

Pinder hit a solo shot in the fourth and Olson had a two-run shot in the sixth to increase Oakland’s advantage to 4-1.