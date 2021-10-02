x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Oakland A

Astros' edge for home field in playoffs cut with loss to A's

Matt Olson and Chad Pinder each homered and the Oakland Athletics beat Houston 8-6, cutting the Astros’ edge for home-field advantage in the AL playoffs.
Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics left fielder Mark Canha, left, and right fielder Chad Pinder (4) celebrate their 8-6 win over the Houston Astros after a baseball game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) - Matt Olson and Chad Pinder each homered and the Oakland Athletics beat Houston 8-6, cutting the Astros’ edge for home-field advantage in the AL playoffs.

Houston leads the White Sox by one game for home field in their best-of-five Division Series matchup next week. 

The AL West champion Astros also own the tiebreaker after going 5-2 against AL Central champion Chicago this season.

Pinder hit a solo shot in the fourth and Olson had a two-run shot in the sixth to increase Oakland’s advantage to 4-1. 

Pinder added an RBI grounder as the A’s scored four times in the eighth for an 8-2 lead.