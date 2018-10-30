OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Manager Bob Melvin has received a long-term contract extension from the Oakland Athletics, who also reached new deals with executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane and general manager David Forst.

The club announced the extensions Monday. Under Melvin's guidance, a young, slugging Oakland club went 97-65 and lost the wild-card game 7-2 to the New York Yankees.

With majors' home run leader Khris Davis leading the way, the A's reached the postseason for the first time since 2014 following consecutive last-place finishes in the AL West. They trailed the Mariners by 11 games in the wild-card race on June 15 before a strong second half - not to mention all the comeback wins and walkoffs - pushed them into the playoffs.

A's managing general partner John Fisher says, "I'm proud of the tremendous success of our team under the leadership of Billy, David and Bob and am excited to have that continue for years to come."

