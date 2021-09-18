A's keep pace in wild-card race with 5-4 win over Angels

The Oakland Athletics kept pace in the AL wild-card race with a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Cole Irvin pitched six solid innings to earn his first victory in four weeks, and the Oakland Athletics kept pace in the AL wild-card race with a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Josh Harrison drove in two runs and Mark Canha scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the sixth for the A’s.