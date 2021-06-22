x
Athletics race to large, early lead, defeat Rangers 13-6

Matt Chapman and Ramon Laureano each homered to lead the Oakland Athletics to a 13-6 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday to even the series.
Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring a run in the third inning against the Texas Rangers in a baseball game Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Matt Chapman and Ramon Laureano hit two-run home runs and the Oakland Athletics scored nine runs in the first three innings on the way to a 13-6 win over the Texas Rangers.

Cole Irvin earned his second straight win and the A's snapped a three-game losing streak. Eli White and Joey Gallo homered for the Rangers. 

Texas pitcher Jordan Lyles, originally scheduled to start, entered with Oakland leading 7-0 and allowed two runs in the third inning before throwing four shutout innings.