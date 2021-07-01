Bassitt cruises to 9th straight win as A's top Rangers 3-1

Chris Bassitt pitched three-hit ball over seven scoreless innings to win his ninth straight decision and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 3-1.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Chris Bassitt pitched three-hit ball over seven scoreless innings to win his ninth straight decision and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 3-1.

Frank Schwindel hit his first career homer in his A’s debut after becoming the 2,000th player in franchise history earlier in the day. Elvis Andrus added two hits.

Joey Gallo homered for the fourth consecutive game for the Rangers, who had won four straight.