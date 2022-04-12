Blackburn goes 5 scoreless, A's hand Rays 1st loss, 13-2

Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus both hit three-run homers, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 13-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Paul Blackburn allowed three hits in five scoreless innings, Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus both hit three-run homers, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 13-2.

It was Tampa Bay's first loss after opening the season with a three-game sweep of Baltimore. Blackburn struck out seven and walked one. The rebuilding A's won their second straight after beginning the season with two losses.