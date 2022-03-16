x
Blue Jays acquire 3B Matt Chapman from Oakland for 4 players

All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the payroll-shredding Oakland Athletics for four players.
Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman, right, celebrates with Seth Brown after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

TORONTO (AP) - All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the payroll-shredding Oakland Athletics for four players.

A five-year veteran and three-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman hit .201 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in 151 games for the Athletics last season. 

The A’s also dealt All-Star righty Chris Bassitt to the New York Mets and first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta, cutting projected payroll by about $30 million. 

Oakland received right-hander Gunnar Hoglund, Toronto’s top pick in the 2021 amateur draft, minor league left-hander Zach Logue, left-handed reliever Kirby Snead, and infielder Kevin Smith.

