Bogaerts, Dalbec homer, Red Sox roll to 8-1 win over A's

The Red Sox jumped on A’s left-hander Sean Manaea, pounding out 10 hits and seven runs in the first three innings on the way to snapping a three-game skid.

Boston finished with 13 hits on the night. Garrett Richards took advantage of the early support and allowed no runs and five hits, striking out four over six innings. He’s won three of his last four starts. Garrett Whitlock gave up one run over three innings to get his first career save.