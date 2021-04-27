Phillips' homer helps Rays cool off Athletics 4-3

Brett Phillips hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays held on for a 4-3 win over Oakland, handing the Athletics their second loss in 16 games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Brett Phillips hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays held on for a 4-3 win over Oakland, handing the Athletics their second loss in 16 games.

Joey Wendle’s two-out single in the seventh tacked on another run for the Rays and ended Tampa Bay’s 0-for-26 stretch with runners in scoring position.

Phillips’ first homer of the season came off Frankie Montas, who took the loss.