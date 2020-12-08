Bundy dazzles A's, Castro leads Halos' HR barrage in 6-0 win

The Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 6-0 for their first back-to-back wins of the season.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - The Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 6-0 for their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Dylan Bundy threw seven scoreless innings of four-hit ball in another superb start for the Angels, striking out 10 with one walk.

Anthony Rendon, Jason Castro and Brian Goodwin homered in the fourth off Mike Fiers.

David Fletcher homered in the sixth inning to give the Angels back-to-back home games with at least four homers for the first time in franchise history.