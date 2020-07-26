x
Bundy makes impressive Angels debut, beating Athletics 4-1

Dylan Bundy pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning in his Angels debut and Justin Upton homered to lead Los Angeles to a 4-1 victory over the Oakland A's
OAKLAND, Calif. — Dylan Bundy pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning in his Angels debut and Justin Upton homered to lead Los Angeles to a 4-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Bundy allowed one run, three hits, no walks and hit one batter in 6 2/3 innings as part of an impressive first start after being acquired from Baltimore in a trade last December. 

Sean Manaea looked sharp early for the A's. He retired the first 11 batters on an efficient 32 pitches but then ran into trouble and couldn’t even make it out of the fifth inning.