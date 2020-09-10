Correa powers Astros past A's 11-6 to clinch ALDS

Correa drove in five as the Astros advanced to the AL Championship Series for the fourth consecutive season.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carlos Correa hit a go-ahead, three-run homer after Michael Brantley’s two-run shot in the fourth inning, helping the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 11-6 to clinch their home-run heavy AL Division Series in four games.

Correa drove in five as the Astros - October villains to many a year after their sign-stealing scandal was revealed - advanced to the AL Championship Series for the fourth consecutive season.

It will be their first ALCS under Dusty Baker, their 71-year-old manager.