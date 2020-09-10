x
Correa powers Astros past A's 11-6 to clinch ALDS

Correa drove in five as the Astros advanced to the AL Championship Series for the fourth consecutive season.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, top, is congratulated by Alex Bregman after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carlos Correa hit a go-ahead, three-run homer after Michael Brantley’s two-run shot in the fourth inning, helping the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 11-6 to clinch their home-run heavy AL Division Series in four games. 

Correa drove in five as the Astros - October villains to many a year after their sign-stealing scandal was revealed - advanced to the AL Championship Series for the fourth consecutive season.

It will be their first ALCS under Dusty Baker, their 71-year-old manager. 

Baker earned his first closeout win since the 2003 NL Division Series and improved to 4-13 in closeouts.