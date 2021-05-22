Catch this: Laureano, Pinder do it all, A's top Angels 8-4

Ramón Laureano homered among his four hits and made a leaping catch above the center-field wall the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-4.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Ramón Laureano homered among his four hits and made a leaping catch above the center-field wall, Chad Pinder hit a go-ahead drive in the seventh inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-4.

The A’s led 6-4 in the seventh when the acrobatic Laureano reached over the fence to turn Anthony Rendon’s bid for a tying homer into the the final out of the inning.