Pinder delivers timely hit, A's advance in playoffs at last

Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder (18) hits a two-run single in front of Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal during the fifth inning of Game 3 of an American League wild-card baseball series Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics finally advanced in a playoff round to erase two decades of little postseason success, riding a go-ahead two-run single by Chad Pinder in the fifth and repeated costly walks by Chicago’s relievers to rally past the White Sox 6-4.Now, at last, the AL West champions have earned that coveted series with the rival Astros on the big October stage.

Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the A’s as Oakland won the best-of-three wild-card round at home.

Oakland will open a best-of-five AL Division Series on Monday against Houston at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. 

Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Liam Hendriks celebrates after striking out Chicago White Sox's Nomar Mazara for the final out of Game 3 of an American League wild-card baseball series Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. The Athletics won 6-4. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)