Chad Pinder's HR helps rally Oakland A's past Hosuton Astros 9-7, trail ALDS 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Chad Pinder’s three-run homer tied the game in the seventh and Sean Murphy’s sacrifice fly scored the go-ahead run in the eighth, rallying the Oakland Athletics past the Houston Astros 9-7 to avoid elimination in their AL Division Series at Dodger Stadium. The Astros lead the best-of-five series 2-1 and can advance to their fourth straight AL Championship Series with a victory in Game 4. The Astros got homers from Jose Altuve and Aledmys Diaz. Houston had the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the eighth, but couldn't score.