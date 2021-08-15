Chapman 2 HRs and defensive gem for A's in 8-3 win at Texas

Third baseman Matt Chapman hit two of Oakland’s five solo homers and made a spectacular diving catch as the AL wild card-leading Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 8-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Third baseman Matt Chapman hit two of Oakland’s five solo homers and made a spectacular diving catch as the AL wild card-leading Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 8-3.

Matt Olson hit his 30th homer before Mitch Moreland and Seth Brown also went deep for the A’s. They have won 12 of their last 15 games.