x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Oakland A

Chapman homers, A's beat MadBum and Diamondbacks 9-5

Matt Chapman homered among his three hits and the Oakland Athletics roughed up Madison Bumgarner in a 9-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman (26) celebrates his home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Athletics third base coach Mark Kotsay (7) while rounding the bases during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 12, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) - Matt Chapman homered among his three hits, Jed Lowrie added two hits and three RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics roughed up Madison Bumgarner in a 9-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Lowrie doubled home two runs in the third inning and singled and scored in a three-run fifth capped by Chapman’s second homer of the season for a 6-2 lead. 

Bumgarner gave up seven hits and six runs in 4 2/3 innings, with five strikeouts and three walks. He was removed after hitting Sean Murphy with a pitch following Chapman’s solo homer. 

Oakland has won four of five after starting the season 0-6.