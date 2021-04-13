Chapman homers, A's beat MadBum and Diamondbacks 9-5

Matt Chapman homered among his three hits and the Oakland Athletics roughed up Madison Bumgarner in a 9-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

PHOENIX (AP) - Matt Chapman homered among his three hits, Jed Lowrie added two hits and three RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics roughed up Madison Bumgarner in a 9-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Lowrie doubled home two runs in the third inning and singled and scored in a three-run fifth capped by Chapman’s second homer of the season for a 6-2 lead.

Bumgarner gave up seven hits and six runs in 4 2/3 innings, with five strikeouts and three walks. He was removed after hitting Sean Murphy with a pitch following Chapman’s solo homer.