OAKLAND, Calif. — Mark Canha homered for the first time this season and Chris Bassitt escaped a big jam to lead the Oakland Athletics past the Los Angeles Angels 3-0.

Oakland took three of four in the season-opening wraparound series between the teams. Ramon Laureano gave Oakland the lead on a sacrifice fly in the third before Matt Chapman’s RBI double.