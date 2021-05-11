x
Chris Bassitt pitches Oakland A's past Boston Red Sox 3-2 at Fenway

The Oakland Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 in a matchup of American League division leaders.
Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics, including Mitch Moreland (18), congratulate each other after a 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox in a baseball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

BOSTON — BOSTON (AP) - Chris Bassitt struck out a season-high 10 over seven innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 in a matchup of American League division leaders. Matt Chapman and Elvis Andrus hit RBI singles for the A’s in the seventh inning as Oakland broke a 1-all tie with two runs. Matt Olson also had an RBI single for the A’s, who opened six-game road trip with a victory. Yusmeiro Petit pitched a scoreless eighth and Jake Diekman got his fourth save despite walking two batters in the ninth. Rafael Devers homered for Boston, which has lost two straight since winning four in a row.