x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Oakland A

Bassitt pitches two-hitter, fans nine as A's beat Angels 5-0

Sean Murphy hit a two-run single in the decisive sixth inning to lead the Oakland Athletics for a 5-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Angels catcher Drew Butera, left, waits at the plate as Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie (8) and Matt Chapman run home to score on a two-run single by Sean Murphy during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Chris Bassitt pitched a two-hitter for his first career complete game, Sean Murphy hit a two-run single in the decisive sixth inning and the Oakland Athletics took advantage after Bay Area traffic kept Shohei Ohtani off the mound for a 5-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Bassitt struck out nine and walked one to beat the Angels in back-to-back outings after a win Saturday in Anaheim, allowing just two runs in 7 2/3 innings. He completed this gem in 114 pitches, improving to 1-2 over five starts at home this year.