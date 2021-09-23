x
Bassitt returns but Mariners beat A’s 6-5 for 4-game sweep

Chris Bassitt pitched three scoreless innings less than a month after surgery to repair facial fractures suffered by being struck by a line drive off the face.
Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics' Chris Bassitt pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Chris Bassitt pitched three scoreless innings less than a month after surgery to repair facial fractures, but the Seattle Mariners rallied against Oakland’s bullpen for a 6-5 victory and a four-game sweep that damaged the Athletics’ wild-card hopes. 

Seattle matched its season high with its fifth straight win, won its ninth in a row over the A’s and moved within two games of the Yankees for the second AL wild card. 

Oakland fell four games back of New York. 

Bassitt was struck by a 100 mph line drive off the bat of Brian Goodwin of the Chicago White Sox last month.