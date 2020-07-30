Rockies rely on strong bullpen again, sweep 2 from A's

Rockies starter German Márquez struck out eight over six impressive innings to bounce back after losing on opening day at Texas.

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Colorado Rockies wrapped up a successful season-opening road trip by beating the Oakland Athletics 5-1.

German Márquez struck out eight over six impressive innings to bounce back after losing on opening day at Texas.

Charlie Blackmon delivered a key insurance run with an RBI double in the eighth, then reached on an error in the ninth that led to a pair of runs.

Garrett Hampson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fourth to help back Márquez, who on Friday against the Rangers carried a no-hit bid into the sixth before Texas rallied.

The Rockies continue to get reliable relief pitching.

Matt Chapman provided the only run for Oakland by hitting a solo shot 391 feet to leftfield off of Márquez in the bottom of the first inning. It was the first homer of the season for Chapman.