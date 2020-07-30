Rockies rely on strong bullpen again, sweep 2 from A's

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Colorado Rockies wrapped up a successful season-opening road trip by beating the Oakland Athletics 5-1.
German Márquez struck out eight over six impressive innings to bounce back after losing on opening day at Texas.
Charlie Blackmon delivered a key insurance run with an RBI double in the eighth, then reached on an error in the ninth that led to a pair of runs.
Garrett Hampson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fourth to help back Márquez, who on Friday against the Rangers carried a no-hit bid into the sixth before Texas rallied.
The Rockies continue to get reliable relief pitching.
Matt Chapman provided the only run for Oakland by hitting a solo shot 391 feet to leftfield off of Márquez in the bottom of the first inning. It was the first homer of the season for Chapman.
Oakland was held to just five hits on Wednesday.