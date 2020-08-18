Peralta's 9th-inning single lifts D-backs past Athletics 4-3

David Peralta's game-winning single lifted the Arizona Diamondbacks past the streaking Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Monday night.

PHOENIX (AP) - David Peralta slapped a bases-loaded single through the right side of the infield with one out in the ninth inning to push the Arizona Diamondbacks past the streaking Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Monday night.

The Diamondbacks won their fifth straight and are above .500 for the first time this season. They needed the ninth-inning rally after blowing a late lead.

The A’s trailed 3-1 going into the eighth but came back to tie after loading the bases with one out.