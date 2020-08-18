x
Peralta's 9th-inning single lifts D-backs past Athletics 4-3

David Peralta's game-winning single lifted the Arizona Diamondbacks past the streaking Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Monday night.
Arizona Diamondbacks David Peralta (6) celebrates his RBI walk-off base hit with teammates after a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 4-3. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX (AP) - David Peralta slapped a bases-loaded single through the right side of the infield with one out in the ninth inning to push the Arizona Diamondbacks past the streaking Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Monday night.

The Diamondbacks won their fifth straight and are above .500 for the first time this season. They needed the ninth-inning rally after blowing a late lead. 

The A’s trailed 3-1 going into the eighth but came back to tie after loading the bases with one out. 

Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed, a two-time Gold Glove winner, committed an error that allowed the A's to score the tying run. He made up for the mistake with a leadoff double in the ninth that started the winning rally.