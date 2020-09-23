Dodgers clinch NL's top seed, West title with win over A's

Corey Seager had three hits, including one of Los Angeles’ four home runs, as the Dodgers clinched the National League’s top postseason seed and eighth straight NL West title Tuesday night with a 7-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics. The Dodgers were the first team in the majors to clinch a playoff berth on Sept. 16. They will open postseason play on Sept. 30 by hosting one of the NL’s four best-of-three wild card series. Robbie Grossman homered for Oakland, which has clinched the AL West.