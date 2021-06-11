Andrus hits walk-off single in 9th, A's edge Royals 4-3

Elvis Andrus hit a winning single in the ninth inning after making pair of fielding gaffes and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Elvis Andrus hit a winning single in the ninth inning after making pair of fielding gaffes and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3.

With the score 3-3, Matt Chapman doubled over leaping third baseman Hanser Alberto with one out and Seth Brown was intentionally walked by Scott Barlow.

Andrus, whose .213 average coming in was 140th among 143 qualified batters, followed with a sharp liner to right, and Chapman scored with a headfirst slide ahead of Jarrod Dyson’s throw.