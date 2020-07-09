x
Tatís hits 15th home run, Padres win series with A's

Fernando Tatís Jr. matched Angels slugger Mike Trout for the majors' home run lead, as the San Diego Padres topped the Oakland A's 5-3 on Sunday.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Fernando Tatís Jr. matched Angels slugger Mike Trout for the majors' home run lead with his 15th, a two-run drive in the seventh inning of the San Diego Padres’ back-and-forth 5-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. 

Sean Murphy homered on another scorching-hot September day in the Bay Area and Matt Olson hit a pair of RBI singles for the A’s, who lost for the fourth time in five games. 

They are still trying to find an offensive groove following the postponement of four games last week because of pitcher Daniel Mengden’s positive coronavirus test.