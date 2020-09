Fernando Tatís Jr., Manny Machado and Padres' catching prospect Luis Campusano each homered to hand the A's their third straight loss.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Fernando Tatís Jr. and Manny Machado hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, and the San Diego Padres pounded Oakland 7-0 as the Athletics returned to the field from a four-game postponement following a positive coronavirus test.

Tatís matched Mike Trout for the majors’ home run lead at 14 and finished with three RBIs.