Montas reaches 200 Ks, A's pound first-place Astros 14-2

Oakland began the day four games behind the Yankees for the second AL wild card, with the Mariners and Blue Jays also in front of the A’s.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Frankie Montas pitched two-hit ball over seven innings and became the first Athletics pitcher in 20 years to reach 200 strikeouts in a season, helping Oakland pound the Houston Astros 14-2 to support its slim playoff hopes.

Starling Marte had four hits and four RBIs as the A’s snapped a four-game skid.

Oakland began the day four games behind the Yankees for the second AL wild card, with the Mariners and Blue Jays also in front of the A’s.