OAKLAND, Calif. — Do you and your family want to catch an Oakland A's game before the season comes to an end?

Well, the team is looking out for your wallet.

For the entire month of September, children under 12 years old can attend an A's game for free with the purchase of any ticket.

The A's face off at home against the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers this month.

After the games on Sunday, Sept. 8 and Sept. 22, kids can also hop onto the field and run the bases, too.

On top of that, if you attend a game on Tuesday, Sept. 3, or Sept. 17, parking is free!

