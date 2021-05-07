Grichuk drives in 5, Jays beat A's 10-4 for series split

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Randal Grichuk homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 10-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics.
Toronto earned a split of the four-game series after dropping the first two games against the AL West leader.
Marcus Semien homered among his four hits, Danny Jansen and Teoscar Hernández each drove in two runs and Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio had three hits apiece for the Blue Jays, who have won five of their past eight road games.
Mark Canha hit his first career leadoff homer for the A’s, who have still won 10 of their last 14 at home.