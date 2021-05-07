x
Grichuk drives in 5, Jays beat A's 10-4 for series split

Marcus Semien homered among his four hits to lead his Blue Jays over his former Athletics team to capture a series victory.
Credit: AP
Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Semien, right, celebrates with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (13) after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Randal Grichuk homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 10-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics. 

Toronto earned a split of the four-game series after dropping the first two games against the AL West leader. 

Marcus Semien homered among his four hits, Danny Jansen and Teoscar Hernández each drove in two runs and Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio had three hits apiece for the Blue Jays, who have won five of their past eight road games. 

Mark Canha hit his first career leadoff homer for the A’s, who have still won 10 of their last 14 at home.