x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Oakland A

Harvey wins 3rd start in row, Orioles beat sloppy A's 8-4

Mark Canha and Ramón Laureano homered for the A’s, who have lost five of seven.
Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie walks to the dugout after striking out against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Matt Harvey won his third straight start and the Baltimore Orioles took advantage of Oakland’s sloppy play to score six runs in the third inning in an 8-4 win over the Athletics. 

The Athletics made two errors and threw a pair of wild pitches to help Baltimore break loose. 

DJ Stewart added a two-run home run in the sixth for the Orioles. 

Harvey allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. It marked the first time since 2018 with Cincinnati that the former All-Star ace had won three starts in a row. 

Mark Canha and Ramón Laureano homered for the A’s, who have lost five of seven.