Harvey wins 3rd start in row, Orioles beat sloppy A's 8-4

Mark Canha and Ramón Laureano homered for the A’s, who have lost five of seven.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Matt Harvey won his third straight start and the Baltimore Orioles took advantage of Oakland’s sloppy play to score six runs in the third inning in an 8-4 win over the Athletics.

The Athletics made two errors and threw a pair of wild pitches to help Baltimore break loose.

DJ Stewart added a two-run home run in the sixth for the Orioles.

Harvey allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. It marked the first time since 2018 with Cincinnati that the former All-Star ace had won three starts in a row.