Astros, A's clear benches, empty seats; Oakland wins 9th in row

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Benches cleared and even the stands emptied during the seventh inning of the Astros-Athletics series finale at the Coliseum.

Tempers flared at last between the AL West rivals months after Houston’s sign-stealing scandal was brought to light by Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers.

Oakland’s Ramon Laureano was hit by a pitch from Humberto Castellanos with one out in the seventh. He began exchanging words with Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron, then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward Cintron. Astros catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano.