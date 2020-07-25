In 1st MLB game with new extra-inning rule, A's slam Angels

Matt Olson’s grand slam gave the Oakland Athletics a 7-3 walk-off win over the Los Angeles Angels to open the season at the Coliseum in front of no fans.

OAKLAND, Calif — In the first major league game with the new, unpopular extra-inning rule, automatic runner Marcus Semien began the bottom of the 10th on second base and scored on Matt Olson’s grand slam, sending the Oakland Athletics over the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 Friday night.

Olson, whose alert throw from first base nailed Angels free runner Shohei Ohtani in the top of the 10th, connected with one out.

A’s season opens with a dramatic, historic win - Matt Olson with a walk-off grand slam - 5th Opening Day wall-off in Oakland history, first as a HR. 8th winning slam in A’s history. pic.twitter.com/ZCdiCeNUEZ — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 25, 2020

The A’s gathered around home plate to greet him on opening night.