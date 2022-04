Cole Irvin allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings as the rebuilding A’s under new manager Mark Kotsay improved to 4-3.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) - Cole Irvin pitched into the seventh inning, and the Oakland Athletics beat Tampa Bay 6-3 to take three of four from the Rays.

Irvin allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings as the rebuilding A’s under new manager Mark Kotsay improved to 4-3.

Two of the runs off Irvin were in his final inning. Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays.

Oakland scored 31 runs during the series.