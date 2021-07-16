x
Lowrie's walk-off 2-run homer lifts A's over Indians 5-4a

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Jed Lowrie hit a game-ending, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the Cleveland Indians 5-4.

It appeared the Indians were in line for a comeback win themselves after erasing a 3-0 deficit. But then Lowrie drilled a 1-1 pitch over the right field wall off Emmanuel Clase with one out, after Elvis Andrus led off the ninth with a single. 

Bradley Zimmer hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh for Cleveland, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Roberto Perez also went deep for the Indians. 

Mitch Moreland homered for Oakland, and Matt Olson and Andrus each had three hits.