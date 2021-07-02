x
Gallo homers in 5th straight game, Rangers blast A’s 8-3

Gallo's five-game homer streak is the longest in the majors this season and tied for second in Rangers history behind Kevin Mench.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Joey Gallo homered in his fifth straight game, Nate Lowe went deep twice and the Texas Rangers pounded the Oakland Athletics 8-3. 

Gallo finished 3 for 3 with a walk and three RBIs. His five-game homer streak is the longest in the majors this season and tied for second in Rangers history behind Kevin Mench, who homered in seven straight games in 2006.

Lowe had his second multi-homer game of the season and John Hicks hit his first home run since 2019 as Texas won for the fifth time in six games. 

Chad Pinder and Ramón Laureano drove in runs for Oakland, which has lost eight of 12.