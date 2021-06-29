Joey Gallo homers twice, Rangers beat struggling A's 5-4

Joey Gallo homered twice to give him 18 on the season, as the Rangers beat the struggling Oakland Athletics 5-4.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Joey Gallo homered twice to give him 18 on the season, putting Texas ahead with his sixth-inning drive, and Nick Solak added a late two-run shot as the Rangers beat the struggling Oakland Athletics 5-4.

Mike Foltynewicz (2-7) struck out six and walked one over seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits to win for the first time in 11 starts since beating the Angels on April 27. He snapped a four-game losing streak during that span.