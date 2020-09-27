OAKLAND, Calif. — J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning after his tying single in the sixth, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 in extras in the first game of a doubleheader. Tommy La Stella tripled to begin the sixth, but the A’s couldn’t capitalize against former Oakland right-hander Kendall Graveman. Khris Davis hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, but that was it for the A’s, whose hitting is hardly where they would hope with the playoffs coming.
J.P. Crawford hits pair of key singles, Mariners beat A's
The A’s hitting is hardly where they would hope with the playoffs coming.