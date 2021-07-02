Hernández helps Red Sox beat A's 3-2 in 10 with bat, glove

Boston won after closer Matt Barnes allowed Elvis Andrus’ tying homer leading off the ninth.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Kiké Hernández drove in the go-ahead run with a broken-bat single in the 10th inning and then made a tremendous defensive play to throw out a runner at home plate as the Boston Red Sox held off the Oakland Athletics 3-2 for their eighth straight win.

The A’s had runners at the corners with no outs in the bottom of the 10th against Adam Ottavino when Hernández made a running catch of Sean Murphy’s fly to shallow center field and fired a strong throw to get Seth Brown sliding into home.

