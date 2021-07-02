Hernández helps Red Sox beat A's 3-2 in 10 with bat, glove

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Kiké Hernández drove in the go-ahead run with a broken-bat single in the 10th inning and then made a tremendous defensive play to throw out a runner at home plate as the Boston Red Sox held off the Oakland Athletics 3-2 for their eighth straight win.
The A’s had runners at the corners with no outs in the bottom of the 10th against Adam Ottavino when Hernández made a running catch of Sean Murphy’s fly to shallow center field and fired a strong throw to get Seth Brown sliding into home.
Boston won after closer Matt Barnes allowed Elvis Andrus’ tying homer leading off the ninth.
Jed Lowrie also went deep for Oakland.