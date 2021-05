Ramon Laureano's two home runs and game-winning sacrifice fly in the ninth inning lift the A's over the Astros 6-5, as Oakland snaps Houston's six-game win streak.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Ramón Laureano hit two home runs, then lofted a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to send the Oakland Athletics over Houston 6-5, ending the Astros’ six-game winning streak.

Laureano pumped his left fist when his one-out flyball off Bryan Abreu reached center field and Mark Canha scurried home from third.